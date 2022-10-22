Scott throws for 4 TDs in 1st quarter, Incarnate Word rolls

SAN ANTONIO — Lindsey Scott Jr. was 12 of 14 for 302 yards and five touchdowns, and Incarnate Word rolled past NAIA-member Faulkner 70-0 on Saturday.
Darion Chafin opened the scoring with a 64-yard touchdown, Taylor Grimes scored from 70-yards out and CJ Hardy capped the first-quarter scoring with a 42-yarder. Hardy also scored from the 19 early in the second quarter.
Kole Wilson returned two punts for touchdowns — both for 48 yards. Wilson is the single-game, season and career record holder for punt return TDs for Incarnate Word.
Grimes had a team-high four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word. Hardy added 81 yards receiving and two scores, and Chafin had 73 yards and a score. Steven Duncan added two rushing touchdowns for Incarnate Word (7-1).
Ben Anderson completed 11 of 18 for 103 yards for Faulkner.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2