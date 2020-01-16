Air Force led throughout the final 38 minutes of the game but rarely by double-digits. In the final 1 minute and 8 seconds, Boise State’s Kigab made two 3-pointers and Alston made another but the Broncos were only able to draw as close as six points, 79-73, with 44 seconds remaining. Air Force hit 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute — four by Tomes and two each by Swan and Walker.