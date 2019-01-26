STILLWATER, Okla. — Kristin Scott made all 11 shots, including seven 3-pointers, and both free throws for a career-high 31 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds on Saturday to lead No. 20 Iowa State to an 84-71 win over Oklahoma State.

Scott, the first ISU player to go 11 for 11, opened the game with a 3-pointer and added two more as the Cyclones (15-5, 5-3 Big 12 Conference) opened an 11-0 lead. Iowa State closed out the first quarter by turning a 7-0 spurt into a 19-4 run for a 32-9 lead.

The Cyclones were 12 of 16 with four 3s in the first quarter while the Cowgirls were 3 of 21. Then ISU hit its first three shots of the second quarter to make it 39-9. It was 47-20 at the half after Scott hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, already her career-best fifth 3-pointer for 19 points in the half.

Oklahoma State (12-6, 3-4) scored 15 straight points and had a 20-2 run in the third quarter that only cut the deficit to 11, 54-43. The Cowgirls twice got it down to 10 inside the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter. That’s when Scott hit her final 3 to start a 7-0 run.

Bridget Carleton had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Iowa State with Ashley Joens adding 17 points and Alexa Middleton 15 with 11 assists.

Vivian Gray scored a career-high 30 for OSU, which shot 65 percent in the second half, and Braxtin Miller had 17 points.

