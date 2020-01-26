Randall made all four foul shots from there to preserve the win. Rider now has won back-to-back games following a two-game skid.
Pauly Paulicap lead Manhattan (8-9, 4-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Stewart scored 17 and Warren Williams 10. The Jaspers have lost three straight.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.