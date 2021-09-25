The Colonels (1-2) gained 291 yards on the ground as Julien Gums also surpassed 100 yards, gaining 139 on 19 carries.
The Lions (0-4) built their first-half lead on two touchdown passes by Blake Devers, who finished 12 of 19 for 158 yards passing.
Much of the second-half damage occurred in the third quarter when Nicholls scored two touchdowns to take the lead and held North Alabama to 14 yards. Johnson returned a Devers fumble 53 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Scott finished the scoring with a short touchdown pass to Dai’Jean Dixon inside of the final two minutes.
