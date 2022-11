Winston Hill finished with 15 points and two steals for the Blue Hose (1-4). Presbyterian also got 11 points from Marquis Barnett. Jalen Forrest also had 11 points.

Xander Rice scored 17 points and Ian Motta had eight points for the Bison (3-2).

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Andre Screen scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bucknell beat Presbyterian 66-65 on Monday at the Sunshine Slam.

Bucknell will play Austin Peay on Tuesday for the championship of the Ocean Bracket and Presbyterian will take on Albany for third place.