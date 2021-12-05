Oklahoma State suffered through a five-minute scoreless drought as a 58-55 deficit ballooned to 66-55 before Woody Newton made a 3-pointer to draw the Cowboys within eight. Xavier, however, continued to hit its free throws and finished 23 of 31 from the line.
Avery Anderson scored 26 points for Oklahoma State, which shot 42% for the game and made only 7 of 26 3-pointers.
Nate Johnson added 15 points for Xavier (7-1) and Williams scored 11 for Oklahoma State (6-3).
It was the first meeting between the teams.
