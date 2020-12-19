FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stanley Umude has accounted for 47 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 47 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
PREVIOUSLY: South Dakota put up 94 points and prevailed by 15 over Mount Marty when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 7-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Coyotes put up 73.3 points per contest across those 12 contests.
