FABULOUS FRESHMEN: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson, Noah Freidel and David Wingett have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Jackrabbits points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jackrabbits have scored 81.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 74 per game they recorded in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 34.1 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 68.

WINNING WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Mastodons are 6-15 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.7 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com