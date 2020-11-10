SDSU will face UCLA for the first time since beating the Bruins 78-69 in the 2012 John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim.

It will be UCLA’s first game on SDSU’s home floor since Dec. 14, 1991, when the then-No. 3 Bruins won 84-64 at the Sports Arena.

UCLA leads the all-time series 16-6 but is 5-5 on SDSU’s home floor.

The Bruins have twice played at Viejas Arena in the NCAA Tournament, in 2006 and 2014, winning twice both times to reach the Sweet 16.

San Diego State was 30-2 last year and was expected to receive either a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The Aztecs lost Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Malachi Flynn to the NBA draft, as well as senior transfers Yanni Wetzell and K.J. Feagin.

UCLA was 19-12 last season under Mick Cronin, who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season in Westwood.

Pepperdine will play UC Irvine on Nov. 25. On Nov. 27, SDSU will play UC Irvine and UCLA will play Pepperdine.

Fans will not be allowed. Game times will be announced later.