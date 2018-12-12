BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State and coach John Stiegelmeier have agreed on a five-year contract extension.

The deal will keep the longtime Jackrabbits coach on the sideline through the 2023 season. The university announced the contract extension Wednesday without providing financial terms. The Argus Leader reports Stiegelmeier made $255,000 this season.

The 61-year-old is the winningest football coach in SDSU history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 158-99 record in 22 seasons.

SDSU is making its second consecutive Football Championship Subdivision semifinal appearance on Friday night, at North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits have made the postseason seven years in a row and eight times in 10 seasons.

