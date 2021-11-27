Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State (3-4), which will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday. Myah Selland reached 500 career rebounds. The Jackrabbits made 23 of 28 free throws.
UCLA was given a technical at the end of the third quarter and Meyer sank both free throws for a 50-46 lead.
IImar’I Thomas scored 18 points for UCLA (3-2). Jaelynn Penn and Charisma Osborne each added 15 points.
Thomas became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, joining Denise Curry 3,198 (1978-81) , Jordin Canada 2,153 (2014-18) and Maylana Martin 2,101 (1997-00).
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25