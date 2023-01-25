SE Louisiana and New Orleans face off in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (6-12, 3-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (11-9, 5-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers take on Boogie Anderson and the SE Louisiana Lions on Thursday. The Lions have gone 7-2 at home. SE Louisiana has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Privateers are 3-4 against Southland opponents. New Orleans averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Lions and Privateers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Johnson is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

