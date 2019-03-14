KATY, Texas — Moses Greenwood had 22 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Central Arkansas 79-65 in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Marlain Veal had 15 points for Southeastern Louisiana (17-15). Von Julien added 13 points. Jeremiah Saunders had seven rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana.

Thatch Unruh had 23 points for the Bears (14-19). Hayden Koval added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Jones had 11 points.

