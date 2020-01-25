Julien’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 71, sending the game to overtime. The Lions built an 80-72 lead heading to the final minute of overtime and added 4 of 5 free throws to finish the game.

Jairus Roberson had 18 points for the Demons (7-11, 4-5). Jovan Zelenbaba added 14 points. Brian White had 11 points. Nikos Chougkaz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams have road games on Wednesday — Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas and Northwestern State at New Orleans.

