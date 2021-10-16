Southeastern Louisiana entered the game averaging 556.6 yards and 48.6 points per game while leading the nation in third down conversion percentage (58.1%). The Lions were 8 for 12 on third down.
Orion Olivas threw for three touchdowns for Houston Baptist. The Huskies’s last win was Oct. 3, 2020 when they beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30.
