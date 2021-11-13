Gus Okafor had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (1-1). Joe Kasperzyk added 11 points. JonDarius Warren had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 3 points.
The Lions also made 30 assists on 47 field goals — the most assists since December, 1975. Eleven players had two more more assists, Warren leading with five.
William Thompson had 12 points for the Chargers. Larry Holmes added 12 points. Keanon Peoples had seven rebounds.
