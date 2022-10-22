SE Louisiana scores 18 in 4th to beat Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Cephus Johnson III passed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a score and Southeastern Louisiana scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville State 31-14 on Saturday.
Johnson also carried it 11 times for 91 yards for SE Louisiana (4-3).
Zion Webb was just 10 of 22 for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Jacksonville State (6-2). Anwar Lewis carried it 14 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2