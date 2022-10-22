SE Louisiana scores 18 in 4th to beat Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Cephus Johnson III passed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a score and Southeastern Louisiana scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville State 31-14 on Saturday.

Johnson found Ivan Drobocky wide open in the end zone for a 5-yard score and the 2-point conversion put the Lions ahead 21-14 to start the fourth. Washington’s 2-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left capped a seven-play drive that took nearly three minutes off the clock.