BOONE, N.C. — Boogie Anderson scored 17 points and his basket as time expired gave Southeastern Louisiana a 70-69 win over Campbell on Saturday night.

Ricky Clemons finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (2-2). Devon Dunn added 13 points for Campbell. In addition, Jay Pal finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.