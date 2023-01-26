SE Louisiana takes on New Orleans in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (6-12, 3-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (11-9, 5-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -8; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces New Orleans in a matchup of Southland teams. The Lions are 7-2 on their home court. SE Louisiana has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers are 3-4 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions and Privateers meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

