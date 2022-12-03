SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4)
The Lions are 1-3 on the road. SE Louisiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Dayton.
Roscoe Eastmond is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for SE Louisiana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.