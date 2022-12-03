SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. SE Louisiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Roscoe Eastmond is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for SE Louisiana.

