SE Louisiana visits Nicholls State following Huffman's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (5-5) at Nicholls State Colonels (4-5) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Caleb Huffman scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 85-65 victory against the Rust Bearcats. The Colonels are 3-0 on their home court. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. SE Louisiana ranks ninth in the Southland with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 7.6.

The Colonels and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Huffman is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.2 points for Nicholls State.

Mehdi Pissis is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.7 points. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article