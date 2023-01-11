SE Louisiana visits Texas A&M-CC after Murdix's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (8-8, 2-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-6, 3-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Terrion Murdix scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 80-71 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals. The Islanders are 7-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 3.4.

The Lions are 2-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross Williams is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 11.1 points. Mushila is averaging 13.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Advertisement

Boogie Anderson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Lions. Matthew Strange is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article