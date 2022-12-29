SE Louisiana visits Vanderbilt following McFarlane's 20-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (6-7, 0-1 Southland) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-6)
The Lions are 1-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is shooting 53.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
Christian Agnew is averaging 12.1 points for the Lions. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.