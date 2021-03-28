The Redhawks (2-4, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) picked up a pair of first downs on their final drive to end it.
Bunch finished the first quarter 8-of-9 passing for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 21-0 lead. He threw touchdowns of 2 and 61 yards to Smith sandwiched around a 13-yard touchdown run by Geno Hess.
Miller put the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-4) on the board with 1-yard run at the end of a 13-play, 80-yard drive with 6:25 before halftime. Miller later found Brown on a 19-yard scoring reception to reduce Tennessee Tech’s deficit to 10 with 44 seconds before halftime.
Miller threw for 166 yards and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.
