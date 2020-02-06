Skyler Hogan had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (5-19, 1-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Sage Tolbert added 14 points.
Henry had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (9-15, 4-7). De’Torrion Ware added 14 points. Marek Welsch had 11 points.
Southeast Missouri plays Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday. Jacksonville State plays at UT Martin on Saturday.
