Southeast Missouri led by 18 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half, then saw its lead dwindle gradually. Jacksonville State’s Derrick Cook hit a 3-pointer and Kayne Henry followed with a fastbreak layup and free throw to draw the Gamecocks within 69-66 with 4:15 to go. Jacksonville State would not draw any closer, however, and a jumper by Jordan Love and two free throws from Nygal Russell gave the Redhawks a 75-68 lead with 31 seconds left.