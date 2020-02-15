Zeke Moore had 16 points for the Cougars (7-20, 4-10). Shamar Wright added 12 points. Mike Adewunmi had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Redhawks evened the season series against the Cougars with the win. SIU-Edwardsville defeated Southeast Missouri 84-65 on Jan. 23. Southeast Missouri plays Jacksonville State on the road on Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville takes on Austin Peay at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.