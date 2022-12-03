Sears and No. 11 Alabama host South Dakota State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -19.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Alabama plays the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Mark Sears scored 24 points in Alabama’s 103-101 overtime win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Crimson Tide have gone 3-0 at home. Alabama is fourth in the SEC shooting 35.6% from deep, led by Jaden Bradley shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Jackrabbits are 1-3 in road games. South Dakota State is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is scoring 19.6 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% for Alabama.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 10.5 points for South Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

