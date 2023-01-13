Sears and UT Martin host Southern Indiana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-9, 2-3 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Jordan Sears scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 77-66 win over the Tennessee State Tigers. The Screaming Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by KK Curry averaging 4.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Isaiah Swope is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Sears is averaging 11.4 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

