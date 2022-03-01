The Falcons are 8-7 on their home court. Bowling Green averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 7-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Bobcats are 14-4 in MAC play. Ohio averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Ohio won the last meeting 85-78 on Jan. 12. Jason Carter scored 22 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gordon is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 15.6 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.
Ben Vander Plas is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Sears is shooting 40.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.
Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.