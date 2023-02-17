Sears leads UT Martin against Tennessee Tech after 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (17-11, 9-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-15, 9-6 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jordan Sears scored 30 points in UT Martin’s 90-84 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The Golden Eagles are 11-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 72.3 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 9-6 in conference play. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Parker Stewart is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Desmond Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

