Sears scores 21, UT Martin takes down Tennessee State 77-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Sears scored 21 points as UT Martin beat Tennessee State 77-66 on Thursday.
Jr. Clay finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (10-8, 2-3). Adong Makuoi added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Tennessee State. Justin Williams also had nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. UT Martin visits Southern Indiana while Tennessee State visits Tennessee Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.