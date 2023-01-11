Sears scores 26 as No. 4 Alabama tops No. 15 Arkansas 84-69

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mark Sears scored 26 points and No. 4 Alabama went on two big second-half runs to beat No. 15 Arkansas 84-69 on Wednesday night. Noah Clowney added 15 points and Brandon Miller finished with 14 for the Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), who turned a tie game into a 12-point advantage with a 16-4 run midway through the second half. Alabama added a late 11-0 run to put away its fifth straight victory.

Devonte Davis and Jalen Graham scored 16 points apiece for the Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3), who went 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Alabama was 9 of 20 on 3s.

Miller, who came in as the SEC’s leading scorer at 18.1 points per game, didn’t attempt a shot in the first half, which ended tied at 33.

NO. 25 MARQUETTE 82, NO. 6 UCONN 76

MILWAUKEE — Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and Marquette beat UConn for its sixth straight victory.

Marquette (14-4, 6-1 Big East) has trailed at halftime in each of its past three wins.

UConn (15-3, 4-3) has lost three of its last four, with all the defeats on the road against opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 17 points and Kam Jones added 15 — all in the second half — for Marquette.

Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-2 freshman, led UConn with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks off the bench. Alex Karaban added 17 points.

NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

CINCINNATI — Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as Xavier beat Creighton for its 10th straight victory.

Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play.

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays.

Xavier led by seven points with 1:31 left but Nembhard scored the next five and Creighton had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds. A steal by Boum with 13 seconds left denied that opportunity, and he then made four free throws in the last five seconds.

NO. 16 MIAMI 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Miami beat Boston College.

Jordan Miller added 19 points, Harlond Beverly scored 15 and Norchard Omier had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Miami shot 12 for 18 from behind the arc and never trailed after a 13-0 run midway through the first half.

DeMarr Langford finished with 20 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 19 for the Eagles (8-9, 2-4).

NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and Charleston held off UNC Wilmington to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.

Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association) ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history.

Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field.

Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW (14-4, 4-1). Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.

NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69

DURHAM, N.C. — First-year big man Kyle Filipowski had a season-high 28 points and matched his season high of 15 rebounds, and Duke rallied from 12 points down to beat Pittsburgh.

The 7-footer was the center of the offensive effort for the Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), making 8 of 14 shots and 11 of 13 free throws. Fellow freshman Tyrese Proctor added 14 points for Duke.

Duke had a 15-0 run during the game-turning stretch.

Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (11-6, 4-2), who shot 8 of 28 after halftime (28.6%).

