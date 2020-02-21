Terrell Brown scored his 1,000th career point and finished with 31 points and nine assists for Seattle (13-14, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Grigsby knocked down 4 of his 6 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Mattia Da Campo added 13 points and Means added 11.
Alessandro Lever finished with 23 points and grabbed nine rebound to lead Grand Canyon (12-14, 7-5). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 21 points, Dixon contributed another 15 and Isiah Brown had 14 more.
Seattle hosts CSU Bakersfield on Saturday. Grand Canyon faces Utah Valley on the road Saturday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.