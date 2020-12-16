FUELING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redhawks scored 65.3 points per matchup across those 13 games.
