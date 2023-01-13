Seattle U defeats New Mexico State 69-66

SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby had 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-66 win against New Mexico State on Thursday.
Alex Schumacher made a pair of free throws for Seattle with 11 seconds left to cap the scoring. Marchelus Avery missed a 3-pointer for New Mexico State to end it.
Grigsby added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference). Schumacher scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor and 5 for 7 from the line. Cameron Tyson shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.
Issa Muhammad led the Aggies (7-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. DaJuan Gordon also had 11 points for New Mexico State. Xavier Pinson had 10 points and eight assists.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.