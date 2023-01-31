Seattle U faces Abilene Christian, aims for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-11, 3-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-6, 7-2 WAC) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Abilene Christian aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Redhawks are 9-0 in home games. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC scoring 73.7 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 3-6 in conference play. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 34.6% from downtown. Tobias Cameron leads the Wildcats shooting 47.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is averaging 19.2 points for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Cameron is averaging 10.3 points for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

