Seattle U faces Washington on 5-game win streak

Seattle U Redhawks (5-0) at Washington Huskies (5-1) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Washington. The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Washington ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Braxton Meah averaging 3.0.

The Redhawks are 2-0 on the road. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Williamson averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyon Menifield is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.2 points. Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 34.0% and averaging 15.3 points for Washington.

Cameron Tyson averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 28.3 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for Seattle U.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

