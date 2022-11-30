Seattle U plays CSU Fullerton, aims for 4th straight home win

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-1)
The Titans are 1-2 on the road. CSU Fullerton gives up 74.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 25.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% for Seattle U.
Jalen Harris is averaging 16 points for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.1 points for CSU Fullerton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.