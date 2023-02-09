Seattle U wins 75-71 over Utah Tech

Tyson was 9-of-16 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Redhawks (17-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 16 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Alex Schumacher recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.