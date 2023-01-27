Sebree and Tennessee Tech host Little Rock

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (6-16, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-12, 6-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Jaylen Sebree scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 80-68 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The Golden Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Trojans are 2-7 in OVC play. Little Rock is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebree is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Myron Gardner is scoring 13.3 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

