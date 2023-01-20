Sebree and Tennessee Tech host Southeast Missouri State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-11, 4-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jaylen Sebree scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 77-75 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The Redhawks have gone 4-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 in conference play. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Tyrone Perry is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10 points. Sebree is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

