Sebree leads Tennessee Tech against Western Carolina after 25-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-6) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-8) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -3.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jaylen Sebree scored 25 points in Tennessee Tech’s 64-63 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Tennessee Tech is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Catamounts are 1-4 on the road. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebree is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Tre Jackson is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals. Tyzhaun Claude is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

