In the coaches’ poll, Texas A&M was followed in order by South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi and Florida.

The coaches preseason all-conference team includes Carter, Mississippi State’s Jordan Danberry, Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee, South Carolina’s Tysasha Harris, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, LSU’s Anaya Mitchell and Missouri’s Amber Smith.

The coaches’ second-team preseason all-conference selections include Auburn’s Daisa Alexander and Unique Thompson, Mississippi State’s Chloe Bibby, Georgia’s Gaby Connally, Vanderbilt’s Mariella Fasoula, South Carolina’s Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells and Alabama’s Cierra Johnson.

Coaches couldn’t vote for their own team and players.

