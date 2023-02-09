SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.
In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.
The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.
It doesn’t include an additional $8.1 million in grants from the NCAA and SEC divided among the 14 schools.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25