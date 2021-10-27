While the Gamecocks were picked to win the league, they’ll have a host of talented chasers looking to knock them off. No. 15 Tennessee was voted second by the panel of SEC and national writers and No. 24 Texas A&M, last year’s regular-season SEC champions, third. No. 13 Kentucky and preseason SEC player of the year Rhyne Howard were fourth, followed by Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Alabama. Missouri was picked 11th, then Florida, Auburn and Vanderbilt.