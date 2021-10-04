A crowd of 61,632 watched Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) earn its first home victory over Florida since 1986 and first over a Top-10 opponent since 2010. The No. 16 Wildcats also ended a 16-game home losing streak against the Gators and are ranked for the first time this season entering Saturday night’s meeting against LSU (3-2, 1-1).
