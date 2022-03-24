The SEC said Cutcliffe’s new duties include providing guidance to Commissioner Greg Sankey “for the purpose of enhancing the overall quality of football competition in the SEC in areas including game management, communications, playing rules, national policies and scheduling best practices.”

Story continues below advertisement

“David Cutcliffe has earned tremendous respect across the college football community and he adds to the SEC office a valuable depth of knowledge and expertise in the game,” Sankey said. “David will add a new perspective to conference football operations that will benefit our universities and their student-athletes as we look to the future.”

Cutcliffe was a longtime assistant at Tennessee, where he coached quarterback Peyton Manning. He also coached Manning’s brother, Eli, at Ole Miss.

___