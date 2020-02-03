McDaid was a back judge in the Big East from 2001-05 and has worked in four New Year’s Six games and the 2010 Bowl Championship Series title game. The 1987 Harvard graduate will also serve as coordinator of football officials for the Sun Belt.
Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.
