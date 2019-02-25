LSU forward Emmitt Williams (24) celebrates with the LSU student section after an overtime victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won in overtime 82-80. (Bill Feig/Associated Press)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southeastern Conference referee Anthony Jordan has told the league he didn’t mean to show favoritism toward any particular school when he posed for a picture holding an LSU T-shirt five years ago while traveling abroad.

The photograph circulated on social media among disgruntled Tennessee fans after LSU beat the Volunteers 82-80 on a pair of free throws following a foul call with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime on Saturday. Jordan was a referee in that game. The loss dropped No. 7 Tennessee into a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 LSU.

The SEC issued a statement Monday saying the photo was not “acceptable with our expectations” but adding that Jordan “has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.” Jordan posed for the picture while visiting Spain.

